Intermittent Closure Of Northbound Lane – Cul De Sac – St. Lucia Times News

The Department of Infrastructure, Ports, and Transport wishes to inform the General Public that there will be intermittent closure of the northbound lane of the West Coast Road between the existing Cul-De-Sac Bridge and Massy Stores (Cul-De-Sac Supermarket) on Saturday, June 18, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The roadway will therefore be reduced to a single lane, with traffic management measures implemented through this area.

This intermittent closure is necessary to facilitate the concrete placement for the gravity retaining wall along the southern approach road to the new Cul de Sac bridge currently under construction.

Motorists are asked to please be guided by the signs and flaggers which will be placed along the road. Delays should be expected during the undertaking of these works.

The Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Transport requests your continued cooperation and patience during the construction works and apologises for any inconvenience caused.

Source: Department of Infrastructure

