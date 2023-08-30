interCaribbean Airways Introduces Its First ATR 72 – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

interCaribbean Airways is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated deployment of its first ATR 72 turboprop aircraft.

The 68-seat ATR brings together modernity, comfort, and sustainability, and will bring additional capacity.

As the flagship of our fleet, the ATR 72, deployed in the Southern Caribbean on Friday, August 25th, is one of 10 ATR aircraft that will be incorporated over the next year, fulfilling interCaribbean Airways’ promise to commission newer, modern airplanes to improve passenger experiences.

This 68-seat ATR 72, christened “Captain Harold H” in honour of long-serving Captain Harold Williams, is known to be the best turboprop aircraft and provides outstanding short-field performance for an aircraft of this size.

– Advertisement –

Among the standout features of the ATR 72 is its impressive quietness. At the heart of the airline’s commitment to sustainability, the ATR 72 also shines as an environmentally friendly addition to regional travel.

Emitting less than 50% carbon dioxide per passenger-kilometre compared to its competitors, this aircraft aligns seamlessly with interCaribbean Airways’ dedication to minimizing our carbon footprint and preserving the natural beauty of the Caribbean islands.

Founder and Chairman of interCaribbean Airways, Lyndon Gardiner, expressed his excitement about the game-changing ATR 72, stating, “We are immensely proud to introduce an aircraft that not only addresses capacity, but also redefines travel comfort. By doing so, interCaribbean Airways aims to ensure that our passengers consistently arrive on time and with peace of mind. We are excited to witness the positive impact this aircraft will have on our customers traveling in the region.”

With this latest addition to the fleet, interCaribbean Airways reaffirms its commitment to being the premier choice for regional travel, driven by a pursuit of innovation, reliability, and customer satisfaction.

SOURCE: interCaribbean Airways

– Advertisement –