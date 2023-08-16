InterCaribbean Airways Gets Sanctions Warning From Guyana – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

InterCaribbean Airways has received a warning from the Guyana government that the carrier could face sanctions over prolonged flight delays and cancellations.

The warning has come from Guyana’s Aviation Minister, Juan Edghill.

According to local reports, Edghill and other officials met InterCaribbean Airways last Thursday to address travellers’ concerns and received assurances from the carrier.

The assurances included better handling in Barbados and additional aircraft to address the delays.

“If they don’ t fulfill those obligations that they made last week Thursday, we will have to step in and take additional actions or possible sanctions,” the Guyana Aviation Minister told Demerara Waves Online News.

However, the Guyana online publication said the Minister declined to immediately specify the type of punishment, saying that it depended on the seriousness of the inconvenience.

Recently Guyana Honorary Consul in Antigua and Barbuda, Robert Reis, said InterCaribbean Airways must improve its service.

Reis expressed concern over reports of recent customer complaints regarding the Turks and Caicos Islands-based airline.

They related to flight delays, cancellations, and a failure to compensate affected Antigua, Barbados, Saint Lucia, and Guyana travellers.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Saint Lucia Hospitality and Tourism Association (SLHTA), Noorani Azeez, has also expressed concern over the situation regarding regional air travel.

Azeez told reporters that delays do nothing good for the tourism industry and business travellers.

