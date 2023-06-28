Inspector Shervon Matthieu Donates His ‘Top Caribbean Crime Fighter’ Prize Money – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Inspector in Charge of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Castries, Shervon Matthieu, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, donated his cash prize of $US 5,000 to three Saint Lucia institutions after winning the Top Caribbean Crime Fighter award.

Matthieu received his award on May 22, 2023.

That’s when the Association of the Caribbean Commissioners (ACCP) and the Amalgamated Security Services Limited (ASSL) held their annual recognition programme at the Hyatt Hotel in Trinidad and Tobago.

Nine outstanding police officers from ACCP member countries received awards.

In addition to $US 5,000, Inspector Matthieu, dubbed ‘The Cop Who Cares’, received a trophy and a certificate.

Matthieu decided to donate the cash to three institutions he described as close to his heart.

They are the Marian Home in Leslie Land, Castries, which cares for older people, the Children’s Home in Ciceron, Castries, which supports orphans and vulnerable youngsters, and the Soufriere Comprehensive Secondary School, Matthieu’s alma mater.

Each institution thanked ‘The Cop Who Cares’ for his generous donation, declaring that it would positively impact their current and future operations.

Originally from Soufriere, Matthieu joined the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force in 2005.

On three occasions, the organisation voted him Sergeant of the Year.

