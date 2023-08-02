Inmates’ Family Day Planned For Bordelais Correctional Facility – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Sustained efforts to ensure the rehabilitation of inmates at the Bordelais Correctional Facility has resulted in the reinvigoration of one well-established activity at the east-coast detention centre.

On Sunday, Aug. 6, children of incarcerated parents will receive the opportunity to reestablish their connections, in a push to encourage positive behavioral changes hoped to further reduce instances of recidivism.

Dubbed “Inmates’ Family Day” the event will be held under the theme: Reuniting Families, Restoring Bonds for Reintegration.

Marked as one of several initiatives geared at supporting the rehabilitation of inmates, the event follows comments made by Saint Lucia’s Minister with responsibility for Home Affairs, Hon. Dr. Virginia Albert Poyotte on the need for improved recidivism statistics.

Her statement was issued at a graduation ceremony for 17 correctional officers now better equipped to usher inmates of the Bordelais Correctional Facility through the process of rehabilitation, after completing a two-week training session to become parole liaison officers.

Clinical Social Worker Mrs. Melissa Dupres-Roserie said such activities are of critical importance to the overall goal of reintegrating inmates as productive members of society.

The intention was to make the initiative a sustained part of the facility’s annual calendar of activities after the successful hosting of two previous Inmates’ Family Day activities however, the COVID-19 pandemic had an adverse effect on its execution.

Dupres-Roserie expressed gratitude on behalf of the Bordelais Correctional Facility for the support of corporate sponsors who provided the necessary resources to ensure the success of the event, noting the air of excitement among inmates.

Inmates’ Family Day will feature a formal commencement ceremony with addresses made by key administrative officials.

SOURCE: Department of Home Affairs

