Inmate Attack At BCF Under Investigation – St. Lucia Times News

Authorities of the Bordelais Correctional Facility (BCF) have strongly denounced the assault of a male inmate by two other fellow inmates.

The incident occurred on the evening of Saturday, October 15, 2022 whilst an officerwas transferring the inmate from one cell to another. The officer summoned back – upwhich helped to quell the incident.

In response to this incident, the correctional institution has activated its disciplinary andinvestigative procedures. Additionally, BCF Deputy Director Mr. Leonard Terrence hasconfirmed that the assault is under investigation by the police.

The assaulted inmate was transported to the Saint Jude’s Hospital where he was treated for lacerations to his face and back. He was later discharged in a stable condition.

The Department of Home Affairs reiterates that any form of conduct, which places thelife, and wellbeing of inmates or correctional officers in any form of danger is intolerable.

The Department encourages the management and staff of the BCF to keep up the good work.

SOURCE: Department of Home Affairs. Headline photo: Screen grab from social media video.

