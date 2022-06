– Advertisement –

The Inland Revenue Department informs the Public that our main office located on the 1st & 3rd Floors, Heraldine Rock Building, Castries, will be CLOSED on Friday, June 17, 2022, in order to facilitate a deep cleaning of our work spaces.

The offices will reopen for business on Monday, June 20, 2022.

The Department regrets any inconvenience caused.

Source: Inland Revenue Department

