InKnowvation Series Returns With Flow Business – St. Lucia Times News

The spotlight will once again shine on Caribbean start-ups and entrepreneurs as leading telecoms provider Flow Business hosts the third edition in its series of free InKnowvation virtual conferences, live-streamed from The Bahamas on October 28.

The theme of the event is ‘Work Smarter, Not Harder: Getting It Done in The Digital Age’ and the company is again offering regional entrepreneurs the chance to win US$15,000 in cash and prizes as part of a business pitch competition to a live audience.

“Now is the time for small businesses to be transformational and our connected landscape has the potential to transform our region in to a more agile, allied, and secure destination that is easily accessible and always protected. At the micro level, this points to increased levels of employment and mobility, while at the macro level, an improvement in the standard of living for all,” said Nicolas Collette, Vice President, B2B, C&W Communications.

Presenters for the event on October 28 include social media specialist Dontell Antonio, creative business coach Michelle Brown-Davis, and celebrated television personality and content creator Ianthia Smith.

“Flow Business is here as a partner of choice to help Caribbean entrepreneurs seize today’s chances and prepare for tomorrow’s opportunities. The second series of InKnowvation was simply phenomenal, with more than 4,000 people registering for the events, so we eagerly look forward to our sustained collaboration with regional start-ups and entrepreneurs,” added Collette.

As part of the series, small business owners were invited to submit a two-minute video to win the opportunity to pitch their ideas to a live virtual audience at the InKnovation series finale.

Nima Anvar of GuestChat, the Grenada-based online start-up that aims to increase direct bookings on hotel websites using its specially designed booking bot and live chats, was the overall winner of the pitch competition.

He received a prize package that included US$5,000, production of a television advertisement plus free TV airtime, free connectivity for a year and a suite of ‘Smart Solutions’ from Flow Business – digital tools that make it easy for small business owners to take their offering online, with their own website, online store, digital marketing support, plus productivity and security tools.

Runner-up was Jovan Miller of PolyCloud Interactive (Jamaica) who received US$3,000 plus free business Internet and Smart Solutions, while Nikolai Gillezeau of Sphare Marketplace (Trinidad) copped third place receiving US$1,000 plus free connectivity and Smart Solutions.

Finalists included Lauren Peters of Nuance Solar (Trinidad), Demetria Turnquest of Miracle Health (Bahamas), and George Wauchope of Emailchaser.io (Cayman Islands).

“We received over three hundred entries for the last pitch challenge which is a clear indication that Caribbean entrepreneurs remain eager to promote and grow their start-ups despite a challenging climate. We are proud to operate the strongest, fastest, and most reliable networks in the Caribbean and we want you to know that we will be by your side today, tomorrow and for as long as it takes to realise success,” added Collette.

To register for the free virtual session, please visit flowbusiness.co/events.

SOURCE: C&W Communications

