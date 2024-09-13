Infrastructure Plan To Address Needs Of Persons With Disabilities

Infrastructure Minister Stephenson King has disclosed that the Infrastructure 2030 plan will ensure accessibility for persons with disabilities.

“People with disabilities are a major component of our infrastructure 2030. Infrastructure 2030, deals with not just the physical infrastructure, but the supporting infrastructure. So we speak of bus stops, bus shelters and bus terminals, we speak of raising the standard of roads in terms of quality, raising the specifications for road pavements, considering the fact that we use a lot heavier traffic,” King disclosed.

He spoke on the margins of this week’s House of Assembly sitting.

The Castries North MP noted that the government is now looking at the physical development at the Castries Comprehensive Secondary School (CCSS) for a ramp that would enable students with wheelchairs to access the top and the bottom floors.

The school, where two students with disabilities attend, has one ramp that needs repairs.

In addition to the CCSS ramps, Minister King disclosed plans to review and update legislation to accommodate modern transportation and infrastructure needs better.

King also said the Physical Development Act of 1905 is also set for revision to mandate building accessibility features.