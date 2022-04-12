Indonesia police fire tear gas as students protest cooking oil prices, third term for president

The content originally appeared on: CNN

JakartaIndonesian police fired tear gas and water cannon on Monday to disperse hundreds of university students protesting high cooking oil prices and a mooted extension of President Joko Widodo’s stay in office.

Crowds of demonstrators were seen running away from the scene outside parliament in the capital Jakarta, according to a Reuters witness, while Kompas TV said rocks had been thrown into the complex.

The rally was one of several across Indonesia on Monday, including in South Sulawesi, West Java and Jakarta, where hundreds of students wearing neon jackets had marched towards parliament to complain about rising goods costs and the prospect of the president outstaying his two-term limit.

Hundreds of university students attend a rally in Jakarta on April 11 to protest high cooking oil prices and a possible extension of President Joko Widodo’s stay in office.

Jakarta police chief Fadil Imran told a news conference that a university lecturer who was participating in the demonstration sustained “grave” injuries after a “non-student” group battered and stomped on him. Six police officers who tried to help the lecturer were also injured, he added.

He did not say why the group had targeted the lecturer.

Read More