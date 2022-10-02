Indonesia: At Least 125 Dead In Football Stadium Crush – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

At least 125 people have died in a crush at an Indonesian football match that has become one of the world’s worst stadium disasters.

Hundreds were also hurt in aftermath of home team Arema FC’s loss to bitter rivals at the overcrowded stadium late on Saturday in Malang, East Java.

The crush took place after police tear-gassed fans who invaded the pitch.

As panic spread, thousands surged towards Kanjuruhan stadium’s exits, where many suffocated.

– Advertisement –

Fifa, the world’s governing football body, states that no “crowd control gas” should be carried or used by stewards or police at matches.

The organisation’s president Gianni Infantino said it was “a dark day for all involved in football and a tragedy beyond comprehension”.

One eyewitness told the BBC that police had fired numerous tear gas rounds “continuously and fast” after the situation with fans became “tense”.

Next to one exit gate a hole smashed through the wall testifies to the desperation to escape the crush that developed.There are candles next to the gate, put there by supporters to remember the victims.

The doors themselves are slanted outwards, a sign of the sheer level of force from the inside.

‘It had gotten anarchic’ – Police

Indonesian officials at one stage put the death toll in the disaster as high at 174 people, but this was later revised downwards.

President Joko Widodo has ordered that all matches in Indonesia’s top league must be stopped until an investigation has been carried out.

SOURCE: BBC News

– Advertisement –