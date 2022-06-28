Indian police arrest journalist accused of insulting Hindus

The content originally appeared on: CNN

New DelhiDelhi police have arrested a prominent Muslim journalist, accusing him of insulting religious beliefs on social media, in a move condemned by free speech advocates.

Mohammed Zubair, co-founder of fact-checking website Alt News, which debunks misinformation in the Indian media, was arrested Monday and remanded overnight in police custody, said KPS Malhotra, a deputy commissioner in Delhi’s Cyber Crime Unit.

Malhotra said Zubair was arrested under two sections of the Indian Penal Code related to maintaining religious harmony.

Zubair often tweets criticism of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for what he and other critics claim is a crackdown on the rights of the country’s roughly 200 million Muslims.

His arrest comes amid repeated accusations by critics that the BJP is using colonial-era laws to quash any form of criticism and encourage self-censorship.