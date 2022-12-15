Indian High Commission condemns attack at State House

Black Immigrant Daily News



Dr KJ Srinivasa Indian High Commissioner,Dr KJ Srinivasa

See full statement from the Indian High Commission in Guyana:

The High Commission of India condemns, in the strongest possible terms, the attack which occurred at the State House today morning, during which a Presidential Security Officer was severely injured.

The High Commission welcomes the news that the First Family of Guyana is safe. We also take this opportunity to commend the Presidential Security Forces for the effective response and the rapid deescalation of the situation.

We also commend the injured Presidential Security Officer for his act of courage and wish him a speedy and full recovery.

NewsAmericasNow.com