Indian Arrival Day Programme Held In Saint Lucia – St. Lucia Times News

The Indian Cultural Foundation, St Lucia (ICF) hosted an event, “Palmyra 2022”, the Indian Arrival Day program on the 7th of May 2022, at 4 pm at the National Cultural Centre, Castries, Saint Lucia.

The programme celebrated the arrival of the ship Palmyra in Castries, Saint Lucia, on the 6th of May 1859, about 163 years ago, carrying a group of Indian indentured workers to work on Saint Lucia sugarcane estates and plantations.

The event started with the National anthems of Saint Lucia and India and prayers by Dr. Swamy, followed by a welcome introduction by Doodnauth Shivnauth (MC).

Ms. Solange Charles – Belizaire, Deputy Permanent Secretary Ministry of Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture and Information, presented greetings and remarks.

There were several Guest Speakers and a historian who attended the programme as follows:

1. Indian arrival and legacy in the Caribbean, by Mr. Lokesh Singh (Guyana

Honorary Consul to Saint Lucia)

2. Indian arrival to Saint Lucia – A historical perspective – Dr. Jolien Harmsen (Author, Historian, Journalist)

3. Significance and impact of Indians in Saint Lucia – Dr. Leonard Surage

(President, Indian Cultural Foundation)

Mr. Lokesh Singh offered commendation to Dr. Fleming Salapuddi on

achieving 50 years of outstanding services and contributions to Saint Lucia.

Cultural Performance blended with the program in between:

1. Semi classical dance with strong hues of Kathak imprint with Bollywood

technique by Rashmi Subhash,

2. English fusion song with classical Bharatanatyam steps- different rupam of Lord Shiva by Sneha Senthial

3. A beautiful folk song by Keila Bynoe-Cenac (singer/songwriter/artist)

The commemorative function was attended by many people of Indian ancestry, Saint Lucians from various walks of life, and many women and men wearing Indian attire.

They enjoyed the tasty Indian and local cuisine, drinks and refreshments outside of the cultural hall.

Dr. Swamy gave closing remarks and a Vote of thanks.

Source: Indian Cultural Foundation

