Independence Track & Field Championships Set For Soufriere – St. Lucia Times

The Independence Track and Field Championships, an annual event showcasing theathleticism, dedication, and spirit of our community’s track and field enthusiasts, isgearing up for another thrilling edition.

This esteemed event promises an electrifying display of talent and sportsmanship and is scheduled to take place at the Soufriere Mini Stadium on Sunday 25th February, 2024.

With the backdrop of our vibrant Sulphur City, athletes from across the island will converge to compete in a multitude of track and field events; sprints to relays, hurdles to long jumps, and long-distance races, participants of all ages and skill levels will have the opportunity to test their mettle and vie for glory.

“We are thrilled to host the 2024 Independence Track and Field Championships onceagain,” said Makeba Alcide, SLAA Public Relationships Officer. “This event celebratesnot only the athletic prowess of our competitors but also the sense of community andcamaraderie that defines our country. It’s a platform for athletes to showcase their talentsand inspire others to pursue their passion for track and field. As we celebrate 45 years ofIndependence”

The Championships will feature various categories for participants, including youth andopen divisions, ensuring that there is a place for everyone to compete and excel.

Spectators can anticipate a day filled with exhilarating performances, as athletes pushtheir limits and strive for personal bests.

“We encourage everyone to come out and support our athletes,” added Ms. Alcide.“Whether you’re a seasoned track and field fan or simply looking for a fun day out withfamily and friends, the Championships offer something for everyone to enjoy.”

The Independence Track and Field Championship promises to be a memorable occasion,celebrating athleticism, sportsmanship, and community spirit. Mark your calendars andjoin us for a day of excitement and inspiration!

SOURCE: Saint Lucia Athletics Association