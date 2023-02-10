Independence 44 ‘Memorabilia’ Fashion Show For New York City – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

As part of activities to commemorate Saint Lucia’s 44th Anniversary of Independence, the Consulate General of Saint Lucia in New York is honored to host a fashion show featuring Saint Lucian designer Christal Jonas–Clarke on Friday, February 10, 2023, from 7:00 PM, at the Saint Lucia House, located at 438 E 49 Street, Brooklyn, New York.

Originally from Vieux Fort, Saint Lucia, Jonas-Clarke is the CEO, Creative Director and founder of the haute couture fashion house of “Shontell,” which was launched in December 2018.

Entitled Memorabilia, the fashion show intends to represent things that are remarkable and worthy of remembrance and will exhibit some of Shontell’s Tour-de-Force designs from past collections and runway shows.

According to Jonas-Clarke, her aspiration for Shontell is to manifest to her audience that it is ok to be authentic.

She adds that her design inspirations are derived from nature. “Every ensemble I create tells a story and has a peculiar meaning behind it. The bright vibrant colors of leaves; to the movement of the beautiful blue ocean waters and the stagnant portrayal of a uniquely shaped rock; are just a few elements that captivates my creative mind wholly,” Jonas concludes.

Some of Ms. Jonas-Clarke’s have been featured in runways shows including during Fashion Weeks in New York, Paris and Milan.

Memorabilia will also feature Canadian-based Saint Lucian fashion pioneer Marshall Celestin, who was also a mentor of Jonas-Clarke. Celestin is the founder of the brand, Never Give Up (NGU) Clothing.

Founded in 2015, NGU Clothing is a unique, high-quality clothing brand with a strong message to motivate, inspire, build hope and confidence.

The idea of the brand was inspired by a poem entitled ‘Never Give Up’ that Celestin’s college professor shared with him some years ago while he was going through a rough patch.

SOURCE: Consulate General of Saint Lucia

