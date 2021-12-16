Income Support Programme For Liquor License Holders

Press Release:– Prime Minister the Hon. Philip J. Pierre recently announced an Income Support Programme to provide relief to valid Licensed Bar Owners who have been impacted by CoVID-19.

The goal of the project is to meet the immediate economic needs of 2,000 small shop owners with valid Liquor Licenses who were disadvantaged between 2020 and 2021 due to CoVID-19 Protocols that forced closure and reduction in their business operations.

Several bans on the sale of alcoholic beverages, suspension of all liquor licenses and closure of all bars were announced between March 29, 2020 to September 14, 2021.

Consequently, Liquor License Business Owners endured limited hours of operation which ultimately impacted their profits. Such measures were necessary as they formed part of the island’s national CoVID-19 response. To this end, the Government of Saint Lucia has allocated funds to provide relief to valid Licensed Bar Owners, who qualify for support under the programme.

Applicants are invited to submit their information electronically using Cognito Forms. The weblink will be posted on the Government Portal, Ministry of Equity’s Facebook Account, public service announcements and SMS Text blasts to potential clients.

The Ministry’s Social Transformation Officers (STOs), along with Welfare Officers and Technical Officers from the St. Lucia Social Development Fund will be in the various District Offices around the island from December 16 to 17, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. to assist clients who have difficulty in accessing the online platform.

This initiative is part of ongoing efforts by the Government of Saint Lucia to assist affected Saint Lucians. The Government has also launched an Income Support Programme for Mini Bus Permit Holders, who continue to function below capacity.

The application centres are as follows: CASTRIES, DENNERY, CHOISEUL, GROS ISLET, VIEUX FORT, MICOUD, BABONNEAU, CANARIES/ANSE-LA-RAYE

● District Council Office

● STO Office

● Regional Office

● Welfare Office

SOUFRIERE

● Soufriere Post Office

● Fond St. Jacques HRDC

● Welfare Office at the Town Council

Access the income support form here: http://incomesupport.govt.lc/

