Inclement Weather Forces Early Closure Of Schools In Saint Lucia – St. Lucia Times News

Inclement weather on Thursday forced the early closure of schools in Saint Lucia.

The Ministry of Education, Sustainable Development, Innovation, Science, Technology and Vocational Training has informed parents and guardians that based on urgent advice provided by the National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO), all schools Islandwide would close today, Thursday 29th September 2022 at midday as a result of an impending weather system.

In a press release, the Ministry advised parents and guardians to make all necessary arrangements immediately to pick up their children or wards at various learning institutions.

In addition, the Ministry encourages all to remain safe during this rainy period.

According to the Saint Lucia Meteorological Services, an intertropical convergence zone still lingers in the area since Monday, dumping rain on the Island on Monday and Tuesday.

And although the country experienced some respite on Wednesday, Meteorological Services Director Andre Joyeux told St Lucia Times that the Island expected a few more showers and thunderstorms Thursday.

“The models are showing that this afternoon there would be a little more moderate to heavy showers,” Joyeux disclosed minutes before noon on Thursday.

The Meteorological Services Director expects more showers on Friday with some improvement during the weekend.

However, Joyeux observed that the intertropical convergence zone has ‘a mind of its own’.

And noting that the models do not give a clear picture, he asserted that the system could linger a little longer.

Nevertheless, he explained that the Meteorological Services will continue to monitor.

