Inclement Weather Forces Closure Of Schools – St. Lucia Times News

On Monday, Saint Lucia’s Chief Education Officer, Dr. Fiona Philip-Mayer, announced the closure of schools due to the inclement weather, noting that the Island had experienced rainfall throughout the night.

“And so we need to assess the schools. In some instances, we have had flooding,” Philip-Myer explained.

However, she observed that the decision to close schools was to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone.

“We also would have liaised with the Met Office, with NEMO and through the office of the Minister reference this school closure. Kindly note that regional examinations – CAPE in particular continues for the day. So for all of our students doing CAPE we really wish you all the very best as you manoeuvre safely to your exam centres with the support of your parents,” the Chief Education Officer stated.

She encouraged everyone to stay safe and ensure a day that was not incident-filled but calm.

