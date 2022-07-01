Inclement Weather Forces Cancellation Of Gros Islet Friday Night Event – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Gros Islet Vendors Association (GIVA) wishes to inform vendors and members of the public that the Gros Islet Friday Night Street Party for today, Friday 1st July 2022 will be cancelled due to the impending weather system approaching Saint Lucia.

According to the Tropical Weather Outlook from the National Hurricane Center Miami FL dated 1st July 2022 by Forecaster Cangialosi/Hogsett: For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

Active Systems:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Potential

Tropical Cyclone Two, located over the southwestern Caribbean Sea.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…high…90 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…high…90 percent.

1. Western Tropical Atlantic:

A tropical wave located about 100 miles east of the Windward Islands continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms. The associated shower activity and gusty winds are expected to spread across the Windward Islands later today. Any development of this system should be slow to occur during the next day or so before the wave moves into unfavorable conditions over the eastern Caribbean Sea.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…10 percent.

Hence, in order to protect and maintain high levels of safety for members and patrons, the Street Party for today, Friday 1st July 2022 is cancelled.

We hope to have your support in this decision and we look forward to having you next Friday, for another fun-filled Street Party.

Source: Gros Islet Vendors Association. Headline photo: Gros Islet Friday night on May 6, 2022.

