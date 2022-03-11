Incentive Based Performance System For Guyana Police – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali said he has asked Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn to develop an incentive-based performance system for the Guyana Police Force.

Delivering the feature address at the Annual Police Officers’ Conference on Thursday, Dr. Ali said the system must be supported on a platform of a highly trained and committed police force.

“We have seen how this has helped in countries like Rwanda, it has changed the image of the law enforcement entity and it has brought results. So, while we have an average time of five to six years for persons moving up the ranks, there must be a mechanism in which emoluments is affected other than promotions,” President Ali stated.

The men and women in uniform can also look forward to the realignment of their pay scales which the President deemed as an important issue.

“We will have to look at the pay scale of the Guyana Police Force as against other entities. We have promised that in terms of realigning pay scales across agencies in the government. Things will get better, conditions will get better, your emolument package will get better, but also with that, we require better performance,”he said.

The President related that succession is an important aspect of professional development, noting that he is aware that some officers are concerned about their promotions.

“I want to assure you that this matter is being addressed. There are certain legal requirements which have to be met, we are taking steps to ensure that this is done.”

Regarding the appointment of the Commissioner of Police, President Ali pointed out that there is a constitutional requirement that the Leader of the Opposition be consulted before the position can be filled.

“I said it very clearly that in the appointment of any constitutional office, whatever is required of the constitution, that is the process we have to follow. There is no need to guess or form your own opinion on this.”

Nevertheless, Dr. Ali assured that the operational responsibilities of the force shall remain with the Commissioner of Police. He said government’s position is to develop effective policies to support the work of the force.

The conference which concludes on March 12 is being held under the theme ‘Promoting Improvement of Public Trust and Confidence, Maintaining Safety and Security Through Competence, Professionalism and Partnership.’

Source: Department of Public Information

