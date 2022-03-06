In The Shadow – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

(Contributed article by Josh Servais) She walks the streets cold 🥶 and alone ,

Her beauty is undeniable. Yet this complex young woman is as fragile as a precious ornament Ah yes , she’s is a woman to be mindful of .

A quiet gem 💎 unknown to societies stares by pass on the bus stops , No answer when she knocks. But this hidden gem deserves to be treasured , Not one of those we all forget .

Raised by a single parent , surrounded by three siblings , Hand to mouth was all she knew An on some days she could even remember the smell of the stew .

Her mother was no example with the day light brothel she ran , school became her safe haven , Just to avoid the touch of her mother’s John .

This jewel is one we laugh with yet at her back we are so hypocrite . We treat her like she is worthless and criticize her constant mess .

Starvation lurks at her door she can no longer avoid the inevitable anymore , The taste of the meth gives her courage to bear the stranger’s girth and bad breath .

Her eyes oh her eyes begs for attention from the authorities , To see at fourteen years old she needs saving from those monstrosities .

But the scras of her impoverished life have aged this and so she is discarded as a woman not fit to become a wife.

About Josh Servais – “I am a very determined and dedicated person who is willing to strive at all cost.”

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in our Contributed Articles do not represent the viewpoint of St. Lucia Times. These Contributed Articles are reader submitted. If you would like to submit an article for review and publishing, feel free to register here.

