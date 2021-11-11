In Portugal, it’s now illegal for your boss to call outside work hours

The content originally appeared on: CNN

The country recently introduced a law that bans employers from contacting workers outside of their regular hours by phone, message or email.

“The employer must respect the privacy of the worker,” including periods of rest and family time, the new law stipulates. Any violation, it continues, constitutes a “serious” offense and could result in a fine.

A similar rule gave French workers the right to ignore after-hours business emails in 2017.

Portugal’s new policy is part of legislation that regulates working from home. Employees now have the right to opt-out of remote work should they so wish — but they can also request the arrangement if it’s compatible with their job.

