Immigration Department Transitioning To New e-Passports – St. Lucia Times News

The Immigration Department of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) has announced that it will temporarily cease processing new passport applications.

It’s to facilitate the transition to the new e-Passport system.

As a result, the Department will not be processing new passport applications from Tuesday, July 19, 2022, until Monday, July 25, 2022.

“All other services will continue to be offered to the public. Full service will recommence on Tuesday, July 26, 2022,” the RSLPF stated on its Facebook page.

According to the Facebook post, anyone with an emergency, particularly a medical one, may contact the Police Commissioner’s office at 4563712 for assistance.

Last week, the Department of Home Affairs disclosed that it was working with the Immigration Department, the Canadian Bank Note Company Limited (CBN), and the Saint Lucia Border Control Agency to ensure that the ePassport goes Live on Monday, July 25, 2022

The travel new document will cost XCD 250.00 per passport for 5 years.

The new ePassport features the latest technology in anti-counterfeit security measures, contains a microchip embedded in the rear cover of the booklet, and adheres to modern international travel standards.

