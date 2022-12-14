Immigration Department Operating At Reduced Capacity – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force wishes to advise the general public, that the Immigration Department will be operating at a reduced capacity with immediate effect.

Persons are hereby notified, that only applications for medical emergencies or individuals with immediate travel plans, proof of which must accompany the application, will be processed until further notice.

We wish to apologize for the inconvenience this may pose. An update will be provided in due course.

SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force

– Advertisement –