Illegal Installation Of Traffic Sign Or Other Device – St. Lucia Times News

The Department of Infrastructure, Ports, and Transport is aware of a video circulating via social media over the past few days depicting the installation of speed bumps and a pedestrian crossing at the Vieux Fort Freezone.

We wish to inform the public that the aforementioned traffic control devices WERE NOT erected, painted or authorized by the Department.

The public is therefore reminded that in accordance with Saint Lucia’s Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Act, persons MUST NOT erect, place or mark any traffic sign or device unless authorized to do so by the Permanent Secretary of the Department of Transport.

Section 72(15) of the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Act Cap 8.01 prescribes the penalties:

(15) A person who —

(a) unlawfully places, erects, marks or retains, or causes to be placed,

erected, marked or retained, any traffic sign or device on or near any

road; or

(b) removes, defaces, damages, alters, obscures or in any way interferes with any traffic sign lawfully placed, erected, marked or retained on or near any road, commits an offence and is liable on summary conviction to a fine not exceeding $1,000 or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 3 months or to both.

The Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Transport is therefore appealing to members of the public involved in this and similar acts, to cease and desist, and remove any sign or marking placed on or near any road without proper authorization.

Source: Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Transport. Headline photo: Screen grab from social media video

