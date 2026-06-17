Local News
Illegal dumping of waste becoming a ‘big’ issue
17 June 2026
This content originally appeared on St. Lucia Times.
Indiscriminate dumping is becoming an increasingly visible problem across Saint Lucia, with garbage, household waste and other debris being discarded in open spaces, abandoned lots, on roadsides, and even on public beaches.
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