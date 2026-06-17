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Local News

Illegal dumping of waste becoming a ‘big’ issue

17 June 2026
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This content originally appeared on St. Lucia Times.
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Indiscriminate dumping is becoming an increasingly visible problem across Saint Lucia, with garbage, household waste and other debris being discarded in open spaces, abandoned lots, on roadsides, and even on public beaches.

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