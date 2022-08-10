Iggy Azalea Says She Is Back From Retirement Announces New Music

Iggy Azalea says she changed her mind about retiring from music.

The Australian rapper is coming out of retirement a year after she first said that her music era had come to an end. On Monday, August 9, the rapper explained that she had walked away from music due to the negativity it attracts. However, Iggy Azalea said during her time away, she has observed many things, some of which led to her changing her mind about retirement.

“A year ago I was willing to walk away from music because I was tired of the negative energy it attracted,” the 32-year-old rapper wrote on Twitter.

“But what I’ve learned is that even when I’m minding my business, y’all gonna be negative AND nosey. So if I can’t have peace, neither can you. I’m coming back. Cry about it,” the rapper said.

The rapper added that she will be releasing her music through her own label, Bad Dreams Records.

“Same as before I’m still releasing everything via my own label, BAD DREAMS. Not sure who I’ll use to distribute it yet,” she told a fan on Twitter.

Iggy first announced her retirement last year with the release of her album End of an Era. It was her third studio album.

The rapper said she wanted to take a few years away from music to pursue her passion point.

“‘End of an Era’ is so special to me because after I drop my album next month iam going to take a few years to focus on other creative projects and things I’m feeling passionate and inspired by, beyond music,” she had said at the time. “I’m excited for you guys to see different sides to me in the future.”

The mother of one added, “Shifting my energy and focus to what I’m most excited about is what is right for me and I hope you’ll continue to support whatever creative projects I’m out here doing! I really love this album and I just want my fans to enjoy this with me. I hope I see so many of you on tour!”

Iggy has been seen on tour recently, sparking a return to music, but she left several cautions for excited fans who asked for new music. According to the rapper, she is not ready to commit to anything just yet and doesn’t have enough details for fans.

“Im not gonna talk about dates, direction or anything just know it’s happening and there will be a budget,” she said in one Tweet.

“I love you guys but please refrain from dropping notes about what you’d like cause I literally do not care & it may make me actually do the exact opposite if anything. That’s how iam,” she said in another tweet response to a fan requesting a 2.0 for her previous project.