IATA Concerned Over Hewanorra Airport Ground Handling Disruptions

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has raised deep concerns regarding the severe disruption caused to airline operations at Saint Lucia’s Hewanorra International Airport following Saturday’s labor action by the airport’s sole ground handling provider.

According to an IATA release, reports indicate that 80% of the company’s staff called in sick, leading to widespread operational delays and flight cancelations.

“Today’s lack of adequate ground services has significantly disrupted airline schedules, inconvenienced passengers, and damaged confidence in Saint Lucia’s sole aviation gateway,” Saturday’s release stated.

It also noted that relying on one ground handling service provider at Hewanorra International Airport has further exacerbated the situation, leaving no alternative solutions for airlines and travelers.

“IATA is pressing the Civil Aviation Authority and airport authorities to implement immediate contingency measures to restore normal operations and minimize disruption,” said Peter Cerdá, IATA’s Regional Vice President for the Americas. “We are also seeking direct engagement with the Ministers of Transport and Tourism to ensure a swift resolution to this labor dispute and to discuss long-term reforms to prevent such vulnerabilities in the future.”

IATA said it firmly believes that diversifying ground handling service providers is essential to improving operational resilience and protecting airline and passenger interests.

The organisation declared that reliance on a single provider creates an unnecessary risk to the aviation sector, as demonstrated by Saturday’s events.

IATA urged the authorities to take swift and decisive action to resolve ‘this crisis’ and to implement structural changes that will safeguard the reliability and efficiency of Saint Lucia’s aviation industry moving forward.