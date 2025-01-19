Canaries Cop National Women's Football Title Blowouts and Remarkable Performances in U-19 Basketball Disabilities Advocate Wants More Inclusive Public Transport and Tourist Sites Saint Lucia Welcomes Taiwanese Ambassador Four Charged After Homemade Shotgun Found in Desruisseaux Saint Lucia Observes World Wetlands Day
Local News

IATA Concerned Over Hewanorra Airport Ground Handling Disruptions

02 February 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on St. Lucia Times.
Promote your business with NAN

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has raised deep concerns regarding the severe disruption caused to airline operations at Saint Lucia’s Hewanorra International Airport following Saturday’s labor action by the airport’s sole ground handling provider.

According to an IATA release, reports indicate that 80% of the company’s staff called in sick, leading to widespread operational delays and flight cancelations.

“Today’s lack of adequate ground services has significantly disrupted airline schedules, inconvenienced passengers, and damaged confidence in Saint Lucia’s sole aviation gateway,” Saturday’s release stated.

It also noted that relying on one ground handling service provider at Hewanorra International Airport has further exacerbated the situation, leaving no alternative solutions for airlines and travelers.

“IATA is pressing the Civil Aviation Authority and airport authorities to implement immediate contingency measures to restore normal operations and minimize disruption,” said Peter Cerdá, IATA’s Regional Vice President for the Americas. “We are also seeking direct engagement with the Ministers of Transport and Tourism to ensure a swift resolution to this labor dispute and to discuss long-term reforms to prevent such vulnerabilities in the future.”

IATA said it firmly believes that diversifying ground handling service providers is essential to improving operational resilience and protecting airline and passenger interests.

The organisation declared that reliance on a single provider creates an unnecessary risk to the aviation sector, as demonstrated by Saturday’s events.

IATA urged the authorities to take swift and decisive action to resolve ‘this crisis’ and to implement structural changes that will safeguard the reliability and efficiency of Saint Lucia’s aviation industry moving forward.

Any third-party or user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries published on the St. Lucia Times website (https://stluciatimes.com) in no way convey the thoughts, sentiments or intents of St. Lucia Times, the author of any said article or post, the website, or the business. St. Lucia Times is not responsible or liable for, and does not endorse, any comments or replies posted by users and third parties, and especially the content therein and whether it is accurate.
St. Lucia Times reserves the right to remove, screen, edit, or reinstate content posted by third parties on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times (this includes the said user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries) at our sole discretion for any reason or no reason, and without notice to you, or any user. For example, we may remove a comment or reply if we believe it violates any part of the St. Lucia Criminal Code, particularly section 313 which pertains to the offence of Libel. Except as required by law, we have no obligation to retain or provide you with copies of any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times. All third-parties and users agree that this is a public forum, and we do not guarantee any confidentiality with respect to any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website. Any posts made and information disclosed by you is at your own risk.

Support us

Related News

27 January 2025

Cabinet Approves Salary Agreement with Trade Union Federation

19 January 2025

Disabilities Advocate Wants More Inclusive Public Transport and Tourist Sites

20 January 2025

Health Ministry Strengthens Measures to Combat Respiratory Illnesses

31 January 2025

Johnson Charles Shines Again with Match-Winning Knock for Sharjah Warriorz