“I Want Justice for My Family”: Choiseul Man’s Plea After Father, Mother, Sister, Child Chopped

“You can run but trust me, you can’t hide from what you’ve done.” — Robert Labadie.

The night of January 31, 2025, will forever be etched in the minds of the Labadie family. In a brutal and seemingly premeditated attack, a known assailant and his accomplice stormed their Industry, Choiseul home with cutlasses, unleashing terror.

The primary suspect, allegedly the ex-boyfriend of the 18-year-old victim, savagely attacked her and three family members, including a five-year-old boy. All four victims—the mother, father, daughter, and child—suffered severe injuries, their bodies marked by multiple deep wounds.

Despite the intensity of the assault, no lives were lost. The family now fights for survival at St Jude Hospital, where they are urgently in need of blood donations.

Robert Labadie, the oldest son, shared his emotional account of the night’s events. Speaking with anguish, he described his routine Friday night out, unaware of the tragedy that was unfolding at home.

“That night, I was out as usual,” he recalled, his voice raw with pain. “I didn’t know what was happening until a neighbour called out to me, shouting, ‘Robert, Robert, look somebody there killing your mother and them in the house there!’ I ran. I ran so fast, I left everything behind.”

Robert said his heart fell when he reached the scene: “I saw my father lying on his back, not talking. My mother was sitting in the middle of the house, bleeding a lot. She tell me she was getting weak, take something to tie her, so I run and take a towel. My little nephew was on the floor by my mother screaming. His hands… cut. My sister… cut. My mother… covered in blood.”

The weight of the violence was overwhelming for Robert. “People don’t do people that. That’s not a human being who did this,” he cried. “My mother did nothing to him. My sister only broke up with him. And for that, he came back with another person to destroy my family? I treat you like a brother and that’s what you do to me?”

Robert wants justice.

“I don’t need to tell you how I feel. I eh sleep yet. You (the assailant) make me cry all week. A whole month but trust me, you’re going to cry more than me, trust me. I want justice for my people. You mad man?”

“You can run but trust me, you can’t hide from what you’ve done,” he said, his grief giving way to quiet determination.

While the Labadie family remains in a serious condition, authorities have reportedly taken one suspect into custody. However, Robert remains sceptical, fearing that justice may slip away.

As the family battles with the aftermath of an unthinkable act of violence, authorities are continuing their investigation.