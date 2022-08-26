‘I Tell Him To Go Home Straight’ – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The grandmother of a missing 11-year-old recalled that on Friday morning the boy met her in Castries where she gave him some groceries and a bus fare and urged him to head home.

“I gave him a dollar and I tell him go home straight – take transport and go home,” Celina Anthony recalled telling her grandson Levi Darcie.

But she recalled that sometime later she heard from her granddaughter that Levi had fallen into the Castries River which swept him away.

And the grandmother disclosed that the missing child’s father and uncle had died by drowning.

“I think that’s really sad. Your father get drowned, your uncle get drowned – same thing. Two brothers” Anthony told St Lucia Times.

She said Levi liked friends and playing football.

The Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS), the police, and concerned citizens have been searching for the missing 11-year-old.

SLFS spokeswoman Annia Mitchel said at 11:44 am officers from the Castries Headquarters were dispatched on the search and rescue mission after reports that an 11-year-old boy fell into the Marchand river near Black Mallet.

“An extended search along various points along the Marchand River with the combined assistance from the Marchand police and the Marine Police Unit was unsuccessful,” Mitchel said.

