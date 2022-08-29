‘I Heard Some Gunshots Bursting – Like A Machine Gun!’ – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The sound of rapid gunfire awakened Babonneau resident Bartholomew Joseph in the early hours of Monday morning, only to discover later that his son, Jelanie Joseph, also known as Joe had become Saint Lucia’s latest homicide victim.

“About a quarter to three I heard some gunshots bursting – like a machine gun and it wake me up,” the father told St Lucia Times.

He recalled asking his wife for his son and other members of his household, but realised that his son was not at home.

Bartholomew said Jelanie was working late and was due to leave his job at 2:00 am.

Jelanie Joseph

He told St Lucia Times that the family stayed put amid the sound of the gunshots.

The father said after about five minutes he received a call from a female who inquired whether his son had reached home since she had dropped him near his home and had heard the gunfire.

“Then right away I hearing my niece screaming,” he told St Lucia Times.

According to the father, the niece was screaming that ‘Joe’ had been shot.

He said when he went to investigate, his son was on the ground.

The deceased would have turned 26 on November 14 this year.

The father said the young man never mentioned having any problems with anyone.

And he asserted that everyone’s hand is needed on deck to stop the current violent crime wave that is sweeping the country.

Headline photo: Bartholomew Joseph

