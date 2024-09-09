‘I End This Chapter With Optimism!’

·2 min read
Home
Local News
‘I End This Chapter With Optimism!’
The content originally appeared on: St. Lucia Times News

Crusita Descartes-Pelius, whose tenure as Saint Lucia’s first female Commissioner of Police ended on August 31 this year, has reflected optimistically on her stint.

“I end this chapter with optimism. We have all faced challenges and remained unyielding in our commitment. Our achievements would not have been possible without our collective efforts,” a Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) Facebook post quoted her saying.

Descartes-Pelius also extended gratitude to police officers, citing their unwavering dedication to service and the public.

In addition, she had a message for citizens.

“To the members of the public, this struggle is ours. It has been a pleasure working with you. As I take my leave, I encourage you to continue supporting the RSLPF’s efforts,” the former Police Commissioner stated.

Verne Garde, previously a police officer and Saint Lucia’s former Director of Corrections, succeeded Descartes-Pelius on a six-month initial contract as Acting Police Commissioner.

Descartes-Pelius wished Garde and his team every success as they moved forward.

For his part, the new Acting Police Commissioner sent a tough message to criminals at his first news conference last week.

At the same time, he announced that the police would present a crime-fighting plan to Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre on Monday.

Pierre is responsible for National Security.

See also

“I will not allow Saint Lucia to be overrun by persons who are in conflict with the law,” Garde warned.

“Although I’m not an individual with a loud voice or a loud shout, I have a lot of action to complement it,” the former Director of Corrections declared to reporters.

Any third-party or user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries published on the St. Lucia Times website (https://stluciatimes.com) in no way convey the thoughts, sentiments or intents of St. Lucia Times, the author of any said article or post, the website, or the business. St. Lucia Times is not responsible or liable for, and does not endorse, any comments or replies posted by users and third parties, and especially the content therein and whether it is accurate.
St. Lucia Times reserves the right to remove, screen, edit, or reinstate content posted by third parties on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times (this includes the said user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries) at our sole discretion for any reason or no reason, and without notice to you, or any user. For example, we may remove a comment or reply if we believe it violates any part of the St. Lucia Criminal Code, particularly section 313 which pertains to the offence of Libel. Except as required by law, we have no obligation to retain or provide you with copies of any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times. All third-parties and users agree that this is a public forum, and we do not guarantee any confidentiality with respect to any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website. Any posts made and information disclosed by you is at your own risk.

 