Crusita Descartes-Pelius, whose tenure as Saint Lucia’s first female Commissioner of Police ended on August 31 this year, has reflected optimistically on her stint.

“I end this chapter with optimism. We have all faced challenges and remained unyielding in our commitment. Our achievements would not have been possible without our collective efforts,” a Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) Facebook post quoted her saying.

Descartes-Pelius also extended gratitude to police officers, citing their unwavering dedication to service and the public.

In addition, she had a message for citizens.

“To the members of the public, this struggle is ours. It has been a pleasure working with you. As I take my leave, I encourage you to continue supporting the RSLPF’s efforts,” the former Police Commissioner stated.

Verne Garde, previously a police officer and Saint Lucia’s former Director of Corrections, succeeded Descartes-Pelius on a six-month initial contract as Acting Police Commissioner.

Descartes-Pelius wished Garde and his team every success as they moved forward.

For his part, the new Acting Police Commissioner sent a tough message to criminals at his first news conference last week.

At the same time, he announced that the police would present a crime-fighting plan to Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre on Monday.

Pierre is responsible for National Security.

“I will not allow Saint Lucia to be overrun by persons who are in conflict with the law,” Garde warned.

“Although I’m not an individual with a loud voice or a loud shout, I have a lot of action to complement it,” the former Director of Corrections declared to reporters.