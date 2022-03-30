‘I Don’t Want To Start Blowing Any Trumpet’ – Albert-Poyotte On Violent Crime Lull – St. Lucia Times News

Officer takes part in police operation (File photo)

Amid a recent lull in reports of violent crimes, Home Affairs Minister Dr. Virginia Albert-Poyotte says she believes the police have ‘taken charge’ of security measures.

“I don’t want to start blowing any trumpet,” the minister asserted when invited to speak on the issue.

In addition, the Babonneau MP expressed that citizens are cooperating with the police especially following the slaying of off-duty police officer Nathan Timaitre whose funeral was this week.

Shooters ambushed Timaitre and his colleague Special Police Constable Isaac Calvin, alias King, as they engaged in a cash escort earlier this month.

Calvin sustained severe injuries.

“That was very traumatic,” the Home Affairs Minister told St Lucia Times regarding the March 6 incident.

She observed that the attack on the off-duty officers had moved the people of Saint Lucia, whom she had always indicated have a critical role in crime-fighting.

“They know exactly what happens and if they cooperate with the police we are going to resolve a lot of the crime issues we have,” Albert-Poyotte explained.

On the issue of police morale, she disclosed that officers with whom she had spoken had expressed resoluteness and determination to continue doing their work professionally.

In the aftermath of the slaying of officer Timaitre, threats against the police appeared on social media.

Albert-Poyotte acknowledged that there are people with harmful intentions who will use any available avenue to articulate their views.

“We are concerned about that, and with the advent of social media information can circulate very quickly,” she said.

Nevertheless, the Home Affairs Minister expressed that the police know how to track some of that information, locate the source and take the necessary action.

