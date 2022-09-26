“I Can’t Even Open My Door!” – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Castries resident Deborah James is at her wits’ end after experiencing frequent land slippages from the road near her home.

The slippages dump soil outside her door at Agard, Morne Du Don.

James told St Lucia Times that it has been happening for over twenty years during heavy rainfall.

And she disclosed that despite repeated appeals to the authorities to assist by building a retaining wall, although she has obtained many promises, there has been no action.

James recalled that following heavy rainfall on Monday there was a significant land slippage.

“I can’t even open my door,” she lamented, adding that as a result, the eight occupants of the residence were trapped inside and unable to leave in the event of an emergency.

“I have tried to put tyres but the tyres are not enough. There’s nothing else we can do to hold that soil,” James told St Lucia Times.

She also expressed concern that her house would collapse if her efforts to get a retaining wall were unsuccessful.

“(We are) taking it easy, thanking God we are alive, and the house is still standing. But we don’t know for how long,” the Castries resident declared.

