‘I Am Not In Politics To Make Money From Politics’ – St. Lucia Times

Opposition leader Allen Chastanet has declared that money is not his motive for being in politics, as he urged people to join his United Workers Party (UWP).

The former Prime Minister leader spoke Wednesday evening during the DBS Television programme, Newsmaker Live.

“This is not about Allen Chastanet. It has never been about Allen Chastanet,” the Micoud South MP asserted.

“I am not in politics to make money from politics. I want to see a better Saint Lucia; that’s what I want. I want to see people reach their potential in this country. That is my passion,” he told Newsmaker Live Host Timothy Poleon.

In this regard, Chastanet said he was seeking men and women who shared the same passion, putting the country and its people first.

“Not in words, but in real action,” the UWP leader stated.

Chastanet also appealed to citizens to join the UWP, while strongly criticising the ruling Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) governance.

“When we are going to have a march next time, when we are going to have our town hall meetings and that’s what I appealed in my New Year’s address to everyone, join the party,” he said.

“Become a member of the executive branch. We are looking for talented, young, old, middle-aged men and women to become part of the United Workers Party because we think we are the only progressive party in Saint Lucia,” the opposition leader said.