“I am My People’s Queen”: Timiqua Deterville Reflects on Her Miss OECS Journey

Despite falling just short of the 2025 Miss OECS crown, Miss Saint Lucia Timiqua Deterville has proudly embraced her achievement as the pageant’s first runner-up.

“I know that I am my people’s queen. Their unwavering support, love, and encouragement have been truly humbling, and for that, I am beyond grateful,” she told St Lucia Times on Monday as she reflected on the experience.

The Miss OECS Pageant, held at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium in Dominica last Friday, saw Timiqua compete fiercely against four other contestants. Kyanna Dyer, Miss Dominica, was crowned Miss OECS while Lisha Beache from St Vincent and the Grenadines took the second runner-up spot. Other contestants were Shania Samuel from Antigua and Barbuda and Mauricia Barzey from Montserrat.

Dyer took home the awards for Best Creative National Wear, Best in Creative National Wear, Best Swimwear, Best Evening Wear, and Best in Evening Wear. Beache got the Best Response to Question award. Deterville won Best Performing Talent and Best in Swimwear.

“Winning Best Talent was incredibly special to me, especially because my piece was dedicated to my late father. That moment alone made my night, and I know he would be proud,” an emotional Deterville shared.

She credited the hard work and dedication of her team for her winning the Best in Swimwear prize.

“Every single piece I wore was crafted with love and dedication by my incredible team, and I couldn’t have asked for more beautiful creations,” she said. “Having everything ready on time allowed me to practise and perfect my performances without the added stress I’ve experienced in the past.”

Despite her nerves leading up to the competition, Deterville was particularly satisfied with her performance in the interview segment.

“I poured my heart and soul into every segment, and I was especially proud of how I handled the interview. That was the part I was most nervous about, but when the moment came, I delivered a response that I felt truly confident about,” she said.

Deterville taking second place and two awards in the competition marked a triumphant return to the spotlight, after “six years away from the pageant world and only four weeks of preparation”.

Reflecting on the challenges and rewards, she offered advice to young women aspiring to enter pageants.

“Participating in a pageant is an incredible experience, but it is by no means an easy task. It requires mental and physical strength, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to the journey ahead,” she said. “Be prepared for both the highs and the lows…. Success in pageantry isn’t just about looking beautiful; it’s about discipline, preparation, and dedication.”

“Pageantry is so much more than wearing pretty outfits. It’s about self-improvement, confidence, and using your platform to inspire others.”

Deterville ended her reflection by reminding young women that their worth isn’t defined by a crown: “Most importantly, stay true to yourself. Know why you’re stepping into this journey and let that purpose guide you. If you put in the work, trust the process, and embrace every lesson along the way, the experience will be truly rewarding, whether you walk away with a crown or not.”