Husbands-Mathurin Reappointed Parliamentary Commissioner – St. Lucia Times News

The Office of the Parliament of Saint Lucia wishes to inform that the Acting Governor General, His Excellency Cyril Errol Charles, pursuant to Section 110(2) of the Saint Lucia Constitution Order 1978, has re-appointed Dr. Hilda Rosemarie Husbands-Mathurin to the post of Parliamentary Commissioner effective February 2nd, 2022 for a term of three (3) years.

Dr. Husbands-Mathurin took her Oath of Office before the Speaker of the House of

Assembly, Honourable Claudius J. Francis, in accordance with Section 110(3) of the

Constitution on Monday, April 4, 2022 at the Parliament Office.

The Office of the Parliament wishes Dr. Husbands-Mathurin, who previously held the

post from February 2017 to February 2022 and also served as both President of the

Senate and Speaker of the House of Assembly, the very best in her re-appointment and

looks forward to continue working with the Parliamentary Commissioner.

Source: Parliament of Saint Lucia. Headline photo Dr. Husbands-Mathurin (Stock image)

