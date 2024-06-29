Hurricane Watch In Effect For Saint Lucia

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Barbados, and Grenada as Tropical Storm Beryl approaches.
The authorities issue a hurricane watch when hurricane conditions with sustained winds of 74 mph or higher are possible within the specified area.
The watch comes 48 hours before an area’s anticipated onset of tropical storm-force winds.
The Saint Lucia Meteorological Services said Tropical Storm Beryl’s maximum sustained winds have increased to near 65 mph or 100 km/h.
Forecasters expect rapid strengthening, predicting that Beryl will become a major hurricane before it reaches the Windward Islands.
The weather experts also expect hazardous swells generated by the system to reach the Windward and southern Leeward Islands by late Sunday.
At 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Beryl’s centre was near latitude 10.0 degrees north and longitude 47.8 degrees west, or about 933 miles or 1502 kilometres southeast of Saint Lucia.
The storm was moving toward the west at around 23 mph or 37 km/h.
A Tropical Storm Watch was in effect for Martinique and Tobago.
Another tropical wave over the eastern Tropical Atlantic was moving westward near 12 mph or 19 km/h.
According to the Met Office, the wave has a medium chance of developing, and a tropical depression could form by mid-next week.
Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre advised the public to prepare and review their family emergency plans on Friday.
Opposition leader Allen Chastanet also advised preparedness in a Facebook post.
