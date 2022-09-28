Hurricane Ian: Chastanet’s ‘Thoughts And Prayers’ With Cuban People – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Opposition leader Allen Chastanet has indicated his concern for the Cuban people in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

“My thoughts and prayers are with our brothers and sisters in Cuba as they recover from the devastation brought on by the passage of Hurricane Ian,” the former Prime Minister wrote on Facebook.

The BBC said two people were reported dead, and buildings were damaged nationwide after the storm’s passage.

According to the BBC, power has been restored in parts of Cuba after Ian battered the Western part of the island and caused a total blackout.

After dumping twelve inches of rain on Cuba, Ian grew into an ‘extremely dangerous’ Category 4 storm that made landfall along the South Western coast of Florida on Wednesday.

