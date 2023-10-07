Hundreds Cross The Finish Line In Walk For The Cure Northern Leg – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

The region’s largest cancer fundraiser, CIBC FirstCaribbean’s Walk for the Cure realized its twelfth year with public support very much in evidence.

On Sunday October 1st, a little over 500 regulars joined CIBC FirstCaribbean Bank for the Castries leg of the annual fundraiser, which includes two such events.

The southern walk on October 22nd will complete the Saint Lucia Circuit for 2023.

It is being coordinated by the bank’s Vieux Fort branch and will follow the usual route along the Vieux Fort /Laborie Highway via La Ressource.

According to Country Manager Nigel Ollivierre, the bank is hopeful that it will surpass the amount raised last year.

“It was only in March this year that we were here to hand over $45,000 to our partners on the frontlines of the war with cancer. We are encouraged that despite the vagaries of the weather, we are maintaining the numbers. While the actual walk is the highlight, fundraising activities continue for the rest of the year, so we are hopeful that we will exceed that number”, he said in his remarks at the Pigeon Island finish line on Sunday.

Noting the high prevalence of cancer and the high cost of treatment, Mr. Ollivierre lamented that between March when the bank handed over the 2022 proceeds to Faces of Cancer and Saint Lucia Cancer Society “some have lost the war, and some have received a cancer diagnosis. And while most persons are prepared to “tie their waist” to get a mortgage for a home, or a loan to further their children’s education, none of us are ever prepared for the kind of expense associated with cancer care”.

He assured the WFTC faithful that “every person who registers, and every step they take on that route fans the torch of hope for our citizens who are dealing with cancer and their families.

Walk For the Cure takes place across the bank’s 16-member footprint.

Over the course of 12 years since it started CIBC FirstCaribbean has raised close to 4 million dollars across the region with the help of corporate sponsors, employees, clients, and members of the public.

The funds generated from the walk are channeled back into the work of country level NGOs providing support to persons impacted by cancer, education for prevention and early detection. Funds go towards the purchase and maintenance of equipment used in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer patients, as well as financial assistance, care and counselling to patients and their families, and to raise awareness.

Corporate Saint Lucia and persons are encouraged to support the cause with their donations at any CIBC FirstCaribbean Bank via Account #106995550

SOURCE: CIBC FirstCaribbean

