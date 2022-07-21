Human Trafficking: Saint Lucia On U.S. Tier Two Watch List – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Saint Lucia has been placed on the Tier Two Watch List in the 2022 Trafficking in Persons (TIP) report published by the U.S. Department of State.

The report said the government maintained minimal protection, law enforcement, and prevention efforts regarding human trafficking.

However, the document said the Government of Saint Lucia does not fully meet the minimum standards for eliminating trafficking but is making significant efforts.

It said these efforts included passing an amendment to remove the option for a fine instead of imprisonment.

The report also pointed to increasing public awareness of the hotline to report trafficking and working with an international partner to investigate a potential child sex trafficking case.

But the publication observed that the government did not demonstrate overall increasing efforts compared with the previous reporting period, even considering the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its anti-trafficking capacity.

In addition, it noted that the government has not initiated a prosecution since 2015 and has never convicted a trafficker.

“The government did not identify any victims for the second consecutive year or report providing any services to victims. The government did not enact or fund a new national action plan (NAP). Therefore Saint Lucia was downgraded to Tier 2 Watch List,” the report said.

Among the recommendations the authors of the report made were increasing efforts to identify vulnerable individuals, especially children, migrants, and Cuban medical professionals, screening them for trafficking indicators and referring identified victims to services.

In addition, the authors urged Saint Lucia to investigate, prosecute, convict, and punish perpetrators of sex trafficking and to prescribe penalties for sex trafficking that are commensurate with penalties prescribed for other serious crimes, such as rape.

The report observed that the government conducted one trafficking investigation under the Counter-Trafficking (Amendment) Act during the reporting period, compared with none in 2020 and three in 2019.

The TIP report disclosed that the government requested France’s cooperation with the investigation into the ongoing case involving two Saint Lucian children taken to France.

