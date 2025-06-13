How the world is reacting to Israel’s attacks on Iran 

Israel’s military says it launched a wave of strikes on Iran, hitting key nuclear facilities and killing senior Iranian commanders and nuclear scientists in a major attack.

The assault in the early hours of Friday also hit residential sites, injuring at least 50 people, according to Iran’s Tasnim state news agency.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned Israel that it “must expect severe punishment” following its “crime”, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that the military operation will continue as long as necessary.

Here is how the world is reacting:

United Nations

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for “maximum restraint” to avoid “descent into deeper conflict”.

“The secretary-general condemns any military escalation in the Middle East,” Guterres’s spokesperson Farhan Haq said. “He is particularly concerned by Israeli attacks on nuclear installations in Iran while talks between Iran and the United States on the status of Iran’s nuclear programme are under way.”

Advertisement

Oman

Oman, which has been mediating nuclear talks between the US and Iran over recent months, decried Israel’s attacks as a “dangerous and reckless escalation” that “violates the principles of international law”.

“[It] represents unacceptable and ongoing aggressive behaviour that undermines the foundations of stability in the region,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“Israel is responsible for this escalation and its consequences.”

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Israel took “unilateral action against Iran” and that Israel advised the US that it believed the strikes were necessary for its self-defence.

“We are not involved in strikes against Iran, and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region,” Rubio said in a statement released by the White House. “Let me be clear: Iran should not target U.S. interests or personnel.”

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia denounced the “heinous” Israeli attacks.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia expresses its strong condemnation and denunciation of the heinous Israeli attacks against the brotherly Islamic Republic of Iran,” the Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement on X.

The ministry said Israel’s brutal offensive on Iran “violates its sovereignty and constitutes a blatant breach of international laws and norms”.

It pointed to the UN Security Council’s responsibility for immediately confronting and halting the repeated Israeli aggression.

Qatar

Qatar said it was deeply concerned over the “dangerous escalation” and called on the international community to “urgently halt these Israeli violations”.

Advertisement

“The State of Qatar expresses its strong condemnation and denunciation of the Israeli attack targeting the territory of the sisterly Islamic Republic of Iran, considering it a flagrant violation of Iran’s sovereignty and security, and a clear breach of the rules and principles of international law,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Israel’s strikes on Iran are concerning and that all parties need to step back and reduce tensions.

“Stability in the Middle East must be the priority, and we are engaging partners to de-escalate. Now is the time for restraint, calm and a return to diplomacy,” Starmer said.

Australia

Australia said it was “alarmed by the escalation between Israel and Iran”.

“This risks further destabilising a region that is already volatile. We call on all parties to refrain from actions and rhetoric that will further exacerbate tensions,” said Foreign Minister Penny Wong.

“We all understand the threat of Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programme represents a threat to international peace and security, and we urge the parties to prioritise dialogue and diplomacy,” Wong said.

New Zealand

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said the attacks were an “unwelcome development” in the region.

“The risk of miscalculation is high. That region does not need any more military action, and risk associated with that,” Luxon said.

Advertisement

Japan

Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya said the use of military forces at a time of diplomacy and negotiations between the US and Iran is “deeply regrettable”.

“The government strongly condemns this action, which escalates the situation,” Iwaya said.