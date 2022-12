The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Prime Minister The Hon. Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said Housing Repairs at various levels are continuing across the country.

The Prime Minister provided an update on the housing repairs program on NBC’s Face to Face Program yesterday.

He indicated that some houses will be built from scratch as a result of extensive damage.

