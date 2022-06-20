House of Assembly To Meet On Tuesday – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

A Sitting of the House of Assembly is scheduled for Tuesday, June 21, with Papers to be laid by the Honourable Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Economic Development and the Youth Economy, the Honourable Minister for Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs, the Honourable Minister for Commerce, Manufacturing, Business Development, Cooperatives and Consumer Affairs, and the Honourable Senior Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Ports, Transport, Physical Development and Urban Renewal.

The following Bills are down for consideration: 1. Banking (Amendment) Bill 2. Public Debt Management Bill 3. Youth Economy Agency Bill 4. Firearms (Amendment) Bill 5. Special Prosecutor Bill.

Tuesday’s Sitting is scheduled to commence at 10 a.m.

Source: Office of the Parliament

