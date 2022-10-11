House of Assembly Meets – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

A Sitting of the House of Assembly is scheduled for Tuesday, October 11th, 2022 with Papers to be laid by the Honourable Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Economic Development and the Youth Economy and Minister for Justice and National Security; the Honourable Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture and Information; the Honourable Minister of Education, Sustainable Development, Innovation, Science, Technology and Vocational Training; the Honourable Minister for Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs; the Honourable Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Housing and Local Government; and the Honourable Minister for Commerce, Manufacturing, Business Development, Cooperatives and Consumer Affairs.

The Motions for consideration are as follows:

1. BE IT RESOLVED that Parliament do authorize the Attorney General to make an Order to declare that the 2020 Supplement to the Revised Edition of the Laws of Saint Lucia, as specified in the Order shall come into force on such date as may be appointed by such Order, as authoritative version of the law.

2. BE IT RESOLVED that Parliament by affirmative resolution approves the draft Value Added Tax (Amendment of Schedule 3) (No. 2) Order which amends Schedule 3 of the Act to —

– Advertisement –

(a) exempt imports of personal items, food, clothing, toys and other household consumables, contained in barrels for the period commencing from the 1st day of November, 2022 and terminating on the 28th day of February, 2023;

(b) exempt imports of toys, food supplies and care packages by a member of the House of Assembly for the benefit of children, the vulnerable and needy persons in the constituency of the member of the House of Assembly, for the period commencing from the 1st day of November, 2022 and terminating on the 31st day of January, 2023.

The following Bills are down for consideration:

Security Interest in Movable Property

Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic (Amendment)

Virtual Assets Business

Constitution of Saint Lucia (Amendment)

Income Tax (Amendment)

Tuesday’s Sitting is scheduled to commence at 10 a.m.

SOURCE: Office of the Parliament

– Advertisement –