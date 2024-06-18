House of Assembly Meets On Tuesday – St. Lucia Times

A Sitting of the House of Assembly is scheduled for Tuesday, June 18th, 2024 with Papers to be laid by the Honourable Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Economic Development, Youth Economy, Justice and National Security, the Honourable Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture and Information, the Honourable Minister for Commerce, Manufacturing, Business Development, Cooperatives and Consumer Affairs, the Senior Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Ports, Transport, Physical Development and Urban Renewal and the Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries, Food Security and Rural Development

The Motion for consideration is as follows:

BE IT RESOLVED that Parliament do authorize the Attorney General to make an Order to declare that the 2021 Supplement to the Revised Edition of the Laws of Saint Lucia, as specified in the Order shall come into force on such date as may be appointed by such Order, as an authoritative version of the law

The following Bills are down for consideration:

Bank of Alba

Immigration (Amendment)

Companies (Amendment)

Copyright (Amendment)

Citizenship of Saint Lucia (Amendment)

Registration of Business Names (Amendment)

Real Estate (Brokers and Agents)

Pensions (Amendment)

Tuesday’s Sitting is scheduled to commence at 10:00a.m.

The Sitting of the Senate is scheduled for Tuesday, June 25th, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

SOURCE: Parliament of Saint Lucia