House Of Assembly Meets On Tuesday – St. Lucia Times News

A Sitting of the House of Assembly is scheduled for Tuesday, August 9th, 2022 with Papers to be laid by the Honourable Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Economic Development and the Youth Economy, By the Honourable Minister for the Public Service, Home Affairs, Labour and Gender Affairs, and the Honourable Minister for Commerce, Manufacturing, Business Development, Cooperatives and Consumer Affairs.

The following Bills are down for consideration: 1. Income Tax (Amendment) 2. Public Debt Management 3. Security Interest in Movable Property 4. Special Prosecutor

Tuesday’s Sitting is scheduled to commence at 10 a.m. The Sitting of the Senate is scheduled for Thursday, August 11th, 2022 at 10 a.m.

Source: Office of the Parliament

