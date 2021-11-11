Hong Kong’s ‘Captain America’ protester jailed for nearly 6 years under security law

The content originally appeared on: CNN

District Court Judge Stanley Chan ruled in October that former delivery man Ma Chun-man, 31, was guilty of inciting secession due to the slogans he chanted, placards he held and the statements he made to media.

“The defendant was incited by some politician and he eventually became an instigator himself,” Chan said, without naming the politician. “In this context, it’s hard to guarantee there won’t be other Ma Chun-mans.”

Ma had pleaded not guilty and did not testify.

One of his lawyers, Chris Ng, told reporters he was not sure whether Ma would appeal.

