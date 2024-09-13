Homicide Victim’s Son Urges Tougher Penalties For Violent Crime

After Pascal Justin’s fatal stabbing at La Pointe, Dennery on Wednesday, his son, Melvin Justin, called for tougher penalties for violent crimes.

Justin told reporters the crime situation in Saint Lucia was ‘heartbreaking’ and lamented that the authorities were not doing much about it.

“They would just put the guys in the prison to eat taxpayers money, get fat, look nice. They come out a few years later and repeat the exact same thing,” he told reporters on Thursday, hours after the death of his father.

Justin indicated that stricter laws would reduce the crime spike in Saint Lucia.

“A lot of those homicides wouldn’t have been happening,” he declared.

Pascal Justin’s stabbing death brought Saint Lucia’s homicide count for the year to 60.

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) said at about 7:00 pm on Wednesday, Dennery Police Station officers learned that Pascal sustained chest wounds during an altercation and was conveyed to the Dennery Hospital.

He later succumbed.

Police have since arrested a twenty-four-year-old male from La Pointe, Dennery, in connection with the homicide.

The deceased’s son disclosed that his father and mother were looking forward to going on a sunset cruise Friday, before celebrating their twenty-seventh wedding anniversary the following day.